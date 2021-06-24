VENDORS ROSTER
Walla Walla County Department of Public Works
Walla Walla County Department of Public Works is developing a roster of suppliers for purchasing: Office Equipment, Office Furniture, Radio’s, Equipment, Culverts and other miscellaneous items.
Questionnaires may be obtained by either contacting: Walla Walla County Department of Public Works, 990 Navion Lane, Airport, Walla Walla, Washington 99362. Hours are 7:00 am through 3:30 pm Monday through Friday. Telephone (509) 524-2710, or visiting our website at wwcountyroads.com.
Title VI Statement
The Walla Walla County in accordance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 78 Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C. 2000d to 2000d-4 and Title 49, Code of Federal Regulations, Department of Transportation, subtitle A, Office of the Secretary, Part 21, nondiscrimination in federally assisted programs of the Department of Transportation issued pursuant to such Act, hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively ensure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises as defined at 49 CFR Part 26 will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, national origin, or sex in consideration for an award.
An Equal Opportunity Employer and complies with the Americans with Disabilities Act. (Pub. June 17 & 24, 2021)