NOTICE OF VENDOR LIST
Notice is hereby given that Walla Walla County Fire Protection District No. 4 maintains a vendor list pursuant to RCW 52.14.110(2) and RCW 39.04.190(2). All vendors who are interested in quoting prices for materials, supplies and equipment purchased from time to time by said District should notify the District in writing at the address set forth below. The purchases subject to this Vendor List relates to purchases of more than $40,000.00 but less than $75,000.00.
Walla Walla County
Fire Protection District No. 4
2251 S. Howard
Walla Walla, WA 99362
Rocky Eastman, Secretary
(Pub. Jan. 20 & 27, 2020)