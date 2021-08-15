Samantha Kozlowski with EIG14T Nova WA Walla Walla, LLC, a Michigan Liability Company, 1695 12 Mile Road, Suite 100, Berkley, MI 48072-2100, is seeking coverage under the Washington State Department of Ecology’s Construction Stormwater NPDES and State Waste Discharge General Permit.
The proposed project, Urgent Care Facility WW, is located at 1225 SE Commercial Drive in College Place, Walla Walla County.
This project involves 1.2 acres of soil disturbance for Commercial construction activities.
All discharges and runoff from the project site will go into the existing detention pond located to the north of the project site and on the north side of SE Scenic View Drive and from there it eventually discharges into Stone Creek.
Any persons desiring to present their views to the Washington State Department of Ecology regarding this Application, or interested in Ecology’s action on this Application, may notify Ecology in writing no later than 30 days of the last date of publication of this notice. Ecology reviews public comments and considers whether discharges from this project would cause a measurable change in receiving water quality, and, if so, whether the project is necessary and in the overriding public interest according to Tier II anti-degradation requirements under WAC 173-201A-320.
Comments can be submitted to: ecyrewqianoi@ecy.wa.gov, or
WA State Department of Ecology
Attn: Water Quality Program, Construction Stormwater
P.O. Box 47696, Olympia, WA 98504-7696 (Pub. Aug. 8 & 15, 2021)