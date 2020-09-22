TS No WA07000025-17-2 TO No 170383741-WA-MSO NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE PURSUANT TO THE REVISED CODE OF WASHINGTON CHAPTER 61.24 ET. SEQ. Grantor: JOSE ZARATE AND GREGORIA C. ZARATE, HUSBAND AND WIFE Current Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust: Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A. as Trustee for Mortgage Assets Management Series I Trust Original Trustee of the Deed of Trust: ALLIANCE TITLE COMPANY Current Trustee of the Deed of Trust: MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps Current Mortgage Servicer of the Deed of Trust: Celink Reference Number of the Deed of Trust: Instrument No. 2006-15487 Parcel Number: 36-07-19-60-0612 I. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on July 17, 2020, 10:00 AM, at main entrance Walla Walla county Courthouse, 315 W Main, Walla Walla, WA, MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps, the undersigned Trustee, will sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable, in the form of cash, or cashier’s check or certified checks from federally or State chartered banks, at the time of sale the following described real property, situated in the County of Walla Walla, State of Washington, to-wit: LOT TWELVE (12) IN BLOCK SIX (6) OF MAGALLON ADDITION TO THE CITY OF WALLA WALLA, ACCORDING TO THE OFFICIAL PLAT THEREOF OF RECORD IN THE OFFICE OF THE AUDITOR OF WALLA WALLA COUNTY, WASHINGTON IN BOOK “C” OF PLATS AT PAGE 23. APN: 36-07-19-60-0612 More commonly known as 528 CAYUSE STREET, WALLA WALLA, WA 99362 which is subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated December 23, 2006, executed by JOSE ZARATE AND GREGORIA C. ZARATE, HUSBAND AND WIFE as Trustor(s), to secure obligations in favor of FINANCIAL FREEDOM SENIOR FUNDING CORPORATION, A SUBSIDIARY OF INDYMAC BANK, F.S.B. as original Beneficiary recorded December 29, 2006 as Instrument No. 2006-15487 and the beneficial interest was assigned to BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON TRUST COMPANY, N.A. AS TRUSTEE FOR MORTGAGE ASSETS MANAGEMENT SERIES I TRUST and recorded September 21, 2018 as Instrument Number 2018-07866 of official records in the Office of the Recorder of Walla Walla County, Washington. II. No action commenced by Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A. as Trustee for Mortgage Assets Management Series I Trust, the current Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrowers’ or Grantors’ default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust/Mortgage. III. The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows: FAILURE TO PAY WHEN DUE THE FOLLOWING AMOUNTS WHICH ARE NOW IN ARREARS: DELINQUENT INSURANCE/TAX INFORMATION From May 30, 2017 To March 4, 2020 $9,612.33 PROMISSORY NOTE INFORMATION Note Dated: December 23, 2006 Note Amount $213,750.00 Interest Paid To: April 30, 2017 Next Due Date: May 30, 2017 Current Beneficiary: Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A. as Trustee for Mortgage Assets Management Series I Trust Contact Phone No: 800-441-4428 Address: 101 West Louis Henna Blvd. Suite 310, Austin, TX 78728 IV. The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: The principal sum of $140,337.89, together with interest as provided in the Note or other instrument secured, and such other costs and fees as are due under the Note or other instrument secured, and as are provided by statute. V. The above described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. Said sale will be made without warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances on July 17, 2020. The defaults referred to in Paragraph III must be cured by July 6, 2020, (11 days before the sale date) to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time before July 6, 2020 (11 days before the sale) the default as set forth in Paragraph III is cured and the Trustees’ fees and costs are paid. Payment must be in cash or with cashiers’ or certified checks from a State or federally chartered bank. The sale may be terminated any time after the July 6, 2020 (11 days before the sale date) and before the sale, by the Borrower or Grantor or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance by paying the entire principal and interest secured by the Deed of Trust, plus costs, fees and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults. VI. A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the current Beneficiary, Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A. as Trustee for Mortgage Assets Management Series I Trust or Trustee to the Borrower and Grantor at the following address(es): ADDRESS GREGORIA C. ZARATE 528 CAYUSE STREET, WALLA WALLA, WA 99362 GREGORIA C. ZARATE 9367 CARRIE AVE, WALLA WALLA, WA 99362 GREGORIA C. ZARATE 937 CARRIE STREET, WALLA WALLA, WA 99362 GREGORIA C. ZARATE C/O LARRY SIEGEL ATTORNEY AT LAW, 129 W. MAIN, WALLA WALLA, WA 99362 GREGORIA C. ZARATE PO BOX 124, WALLA WALLA, WA 99362 JOSE ZARATE 528 CAYUSE STREET, WALLA WALLA, WA 99362 JOSE ZARATE 9367 CARRIE STREET, WALLA WALLA, WA 99362 JOSE ZARATE C/O LARRY SIEGEL ATTORNEY AT LAW, 129 W. MAIN, WALLA WALLA, WA 99362 JOSE ZARATE PO BOX 124, WALLA WALLA, WA 99362 JOSE ZARATE PO Box 453, Scotts Mills, OR 97375 by both first class and certified mail on November 9, 2017, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served with said written Notice of Default or the written Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place November 9, 2017 on the real property described in Paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting. VII. The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale. VIII. The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above described property. IX. Anyone having any objections to this sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustees’ Sale. X. Notice to Occupants or Tenants. The purchaser at the Trustee’s sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the Grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060. Notice to Borrower(s) who received a letter under RCW 61.24.031: THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME. You have only 20 DAYS from the recording date on this notice to pursue mediation. DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASHINGTON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you might eligible and it may help you save your home. See below for safe sources of help. SEEKING ASSISTANCE Housing counselors and legal assistance may be available at little or no cost to you. If you would like assistance in determining your rights and opportunities to keep your house, you may contact the following: The statewide foreclosure hotline for assistance and referral to housing counselors recommended by the Housing Finance Commission: Telephone: (877) 894-4663 or (800) 606-4819 Website: www.wshfc.org The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development: Telephone: (800) 569-4287 Website: www.hud.gov The statewide civil legal aid hotline for assistance and referrals to other housing counselors and attorneys: Telephone: (800) 606-4819 Website: www.homeownership.wa.gov Dated: March 13, 2020 MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps, as Duly Appointed Successor Trustee By: Alan Burton, Vice President MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps 500 Union Street, Suite 620 Seattle, WA 98101 Toll Free Number: (844) 367-8456 TDD: (800) 833-6388 For Reinstatement/Pay Off Quotes, contact MTC Financial Inc. 