TS No WA05000253-16-4 TO No 191298701-WA-MSO NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE PURSUANT TO THE REVISED CODE OF WASHINGTON CHAPTER 61.24 ET. SEQ. Grantor: JOHN O. FARRELL, AS HIS SEPARATE ESTATE Current Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust: Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A. as Trustee for Mortgage Assets Management Series I Trust Original Trustee of the Deed of Trust: LENDERS FIRST CHOICE Current Trustee of the Deed of Trust: MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps Current Mortgage Servicer of the Deed of Trust: Celink Reference Number of the Deed of Trust: as Instrument Number 2017-00678 Parcel Number: 36-07-30-51-1002 I. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on October 23, 2020, 10:00 AM, at main entrance Walla Walla county Courthouse, 315 W Main, Walla Walla, WA, MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps, the undersigned Trustee, will sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable, in the form of cash, or cashier’s check or certified checks from federally or State chartered banks, at the time of sale the following described real property, situated in the County of Walla Walla, State of Washington, to-wit: LOT 2 OF DEARBORN`S SUBDIVISION OF BLOCK 10 OF RITZ`S ADDITION TO THE CITY OF WALLA WALLA, ACCORDING TO THE OFFICIAL PLAT THEREOF OF RECORD IN THE OFFICE OF THE AUDITOR OF WALLA WALLA COUNTY, WASHINGTON, IN BOOK “C” OF PLATS AT PAGE 42. ALSO,A STRIP OF LAND TEN FEET IN WIDTH AND FIFTY FEET IN LENGTH ADJOINING SAID LOT 2 ON THE NORTHERLY SIDE THEREOF AND BEING A PART OF THE VACATED PORTION OF BIRCH STREET AS VACATED BY THE CITY OF WALLA WALLA UNDER ORDINANCE NO. A-1015. APN: 36-07-30-51-1002 More commonly known as 907 W BIRCH STREET, WALLA WALLA , WA 99362 which is subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated February 17, 2007, executed by JOHN O. FARRELL, AS HIS SEPARATE ESTATE as Trustor(s), to secure obligations in favor of FINCANCIAL FREEDOM SENIOR FUNDING CORPORATION, A SUBSIDIARY OF INDYMAC BANK, F.S.B. as original Beneficiary recorded February 23, 2007 as Instrument No. 2007-02117 and the beneficial interest was assigned to BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON TRUST COMPANY, N.A. AS TRUSTEE FOR MORTGAGE ASSETS MANAGEMENT SERIES I TRUST and recorded July 1, 2019 as Instrument Number 2019-04697 of official records in the Office of the Recorder of Walla Walla County, Washington. II. No action commenced by Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A. as Trustee for Mortgage Assets Management Series I Trust, the current Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrowers’ or Grantors’ default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust/Mortgage. III. The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows: Failed to pay the principal balance which became all due and payable based upon the death of all mortgagors, pursuant to paragraph 7 under the Note, and pursuant to paragraph 9 of the Deed of Trust. PRINCIPAL AND INTEREST DUE INFORMATION Principal Balance as of June 30,2020 $87,020.12 Interest due through June 30, 2020 $6,187.16 TOTAL PRINCIPAL BALANCE AND INTEREST DUE: $93,207.28 PROMISSORY NOTE INFORMATION Note Dated: February 17, 2007 Note Amount:$160,500.00 Interest Paid To: August 1, 2019 Next Due Date: September 1, 2019 Current Beneficiary: Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A. as Trustee for Mortgage Assets Management Series I Trust Contact Phone No: 800-441-4428 Address: 101 West Louis Henna Blvd. Suite 310, Austin, TX 78728 IV. The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: The principal sum of $87,020.12, together with interest as provided in the Note or other instrument secured, and such other costs and fees as are due under the Note or other instrument secured, and as are provided by statute. V. The above described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. Said sale will be made without warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances on October 23, 2020. The defaults referred to in Paragraph III must be paid by October 12, 2020, (11 days before the sale date) to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time before October 12, 2020 (11 days before the sale) the default as set forth in Paragraph III is paid and the Trustees’ fees and costs are paid. Payment must be in cash or with cashiers’ or certified checks from a State or federally chartered bank. The sale may be terminated any time after the October 12, 2020 (11 days before the sale date) and before the sale, by the Borrower or Grantor or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance by paying the entire principal and interest secured by the Deed of Trust, plus costs, fees and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults. VI. A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the current Beneficiary, Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A. as Trustee for Mortgage Assets Management Series I Trust or Trustee to the Borrower and Grantor at the following address(es): ADDRESS JOHN O FARRELL 907 W BIRCH STREET, WALLA WALLA , WA 99362 UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF JOHN O. FARRELL 907 WEST BIRCH STREET, WALLA WALLA , WA 99362 by both first class and certified mail on March 9, 2020, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served with said written Notice of Default or the written Notice of Default was posted March 9, 2020 in a conspicuous place on the real property described in Paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting. VII. The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale. VIII. The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above described property. IX. Anyone having any objections to this sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustees’ Sale. X. Notice to Occupants or Tenants. The purchaser at the Trustee’s sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the Grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060. Notice to Borrower(s) who received a letter under RCW 61.24.031: THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME. Dated: June 17,2020 MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps, as Duly Appointed Successor Trustee By: Alan Burton, Vice President MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps 500 Union Street, Suite 620 Seattle, WA 98101 Toll Free Number: (844) 367-8456 TDD: (800) 833-6388 For Pay Off Quotes, contact MTC Financial Inc. DBA Trustee CorpsOrder Number 72069, Pub Dates: 08/28/2020, 09/04/2020, 09/11/2020, 09/18/2020, 10/9/2020. WALLA WALLA UNION-BULLETIN