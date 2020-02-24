TS No WA08000360-17-1-FT TO No 191194003 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE PURSUANT TO THE REVISED CODE OF WASHINGTON CHAPTER 61.24 ET. SEQ. Grantor: DELORIS FAYE STUBBLEFIELD, AN UNMARRIED PERSON, Current Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust: Deutsche Bank National Trust Company as Trustee in trust for the registered Holders of Morgan Stanley ABS Capital I Inc. Trust 2004-NC3, Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2004-NC3 Original Trustee of the Deed of Trust: LAND TITLE OF WALLA WALLA Current Trustee of the Deed of Trust: MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps Current Mortgage Servicer of the Deed of Trust: Select Portfolio Servicing, Inc. Reference Number of the Deed of Trust: Instrument No. 2003-18212 Parcel Number: 36-07-21-75-0816 I. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on March 27, 2020, 10:00 AM, at main entrance Walla Walla county Courthouse, 315 W Main, Walla Walla, WA, MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps, the undersigned Trustee, will sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable, in the form of cash, or cashier’s check or certified checks from federally or State chartered banks, at the time of sale the following described real property, situated in the County of Walla Walla, State of Washington, to-wit: BEGINNING AT A POINT IN THE NORTH LINE OF DEFENSE AVENUE IN THE CITY OF WALLA WALLA,WASHINGTON, SAID POINT BEING DISTANT 208.72 FEET EAST, MEASURED ALONG THE NORTH LINE OF DEFENSE AVENUE,FROM ITS INTERSECTION WITH THE EAST LINE OF WHITE STREET IN SAID CITY OF WALLA WALLA; AND RUN THENCE EAST ALONG THE NORTH LINE OF DEFENSE AVENUE, A DISTANCE OF 52.0 FEET; THENCE NORTH, PARALLEL TO THE EAST LINE OF WHITE STREET, A DISTANCE OF 120.0 FEET; THENCE WEST, PARLLEL TO THE NORTH LINE OF DEFENSE AVENUE,A DISTANCE OF 52.0 FEET; THENCE SOUTH, PARALLELL TO THE EAST LINE OF WHITE STREET, A DISTANCE OF 120.0 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. EXCEPTING THEREFROM, HOWEVER, THE NORTH 10 FEET OF SAID DESCRIBED TRACT CONVEYED TO THE CITY OF WALLA WALLA FOR ALLEY PURPOSES. SITUATED IN THE CITY AND COUNTY OF WALLA WALLA, STATE OF WASHINGTON. APN: 36-07-21-75-0816 More commonly known as 1523 DEFENCE AVE, WALLA WALLA, WA 99362 which is subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated November 11, 2003, executed by DELORIS FAYE STUBBLEFIELD, AN UNMARRIED PERSON, as Trustor(s), to secure obligations in favor of NEW CENTURY MORTGAGE CORPORATION as original Beneficiary recorded November 26, 2003 as Instrument No. 2003-18212 and that said Deed of Trust was modified by Modification Agreement and recorded December 3, 2003 as Instrument Number 2003-18384 and the beneficial interest was assigned to Deutsche Bank National Trust Company as Trustee in trust for the registered Holders of Morgan Stanley ABS Capital I Inc. Trust 2004-NC3, Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2004-NC3 and recorded September 22, 2015 as Instrument Number 2015-08274 of official records in the Office of the Recorder of Walla Walla County, Washington. II. No action commenced by Deutsche Bank National Trust Company as Trustee in trust for the registered Holders of Morgan Stanley ABS Capital I Inc. Trust 2004-NC3, Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2004-NC3, the current Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrowers’ or Grantors’ default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust/Mortgage. Current Beneficiary: Deutsche Bank National Trust Company as Trustee in trust for the registered Holders of Morgan Stanley ABS Capital I Inc. Trust 2004-NC3, Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2004-NC3 Contact Phone No: (888) 349-8955 Address: 3217 S. Decker Lake Dr., Salt Lake City, UT 84119 IV. The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: The principal sum of $65,795.39, together with interest as provided in the Note or other instrument secured, and such other costs and fees as are due under the Note or other instrument secured, and as are provided by statute. V. The above described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. Said sale will be made without warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances on March 27, 2020. The defaults referred to in Paragraph III must be cured by March 16, 2020, (11 days before the sale date) to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time before March 16, 2020 (11 days before the sale) the default as set forth in Paragraph III is cured and the Trustees’ fees and costs are paid. Payment must be in cash or with cashiers’ or certified checks from a State or federally chartered bank. The sale may be terminated any time after the March 16, 2020 (11 days before the sale date) and before the sale, by the Borrower or Grantor or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance by paying the entire principal and interest secured by the Deed of Trust, plus costs, fees and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults. VI. A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the current Beneficiary, Deutsche Bank National Trust Company as Trustee in trust for the registered Holders of Morgan Stanley ABS Capital I Inc. Trust 2004-NC3, Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2004-NC3 or Trustee to the Borrower and Grantor at the following address(es): ADDRESS NATHANIEL FARLEY 1523 DEFENSE AVE, WALLA WALLA, WA 99362 DELORIS FAYE STUBBLEFIELD 1523 DEFENCE AVE, WALLA WALLA, WA 99362 DELORIS FAYE STUBBLEFIELD 1523 DEFENCE ST, WALLA WALLA, WA 99362 DELORIS FAYE STUBBLEFIELD 1523 DEFENSE AVE, WALLA WALLA, WA 99362 DELORIS FAYE STUBBLEFIELD 1523 DEFENSE ST, WALLA WALLA, WA 99362 ROCHENDA STUBBLEFIELD 1523 DEFENSE AVE, WALLA WALLA, WA 99362 WILL STUBBLEFIELD 1523 DEFENSE AVE, WALLA WALLA, WA 99362 UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF DELORIS FAYE STUBBLEFIELD 1523 DEFENCE AVE, WALLA WALLA, WA 99362 by both first class and certified mail on July 28, 2017, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served with said written Notice of Default or the written Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place July 28, 2017 on the real property described in Paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting. VII. The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale. VIII. The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above described property. IX. Anyone having any objections to this sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustees’ Sale. X. Notice to Occupants or Tenants. The purchaser at the Trustee’s sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the Grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060. Notice to Borrower(s) who received a letter under RCW 61.24.031: THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME. You have only 20 DAYS from the recording date on this notice to pursue mediation. DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASHINGTON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you might eligible and it may help you save your home. See below for safe sources of help. SEEKING ASSISTANCE Housing counselors and legal assistance may be available at little or no cost to you. If you would like assistance in determining your rights and opportunities to keep your house, you may contact the following: The statewide foreclosure hotline for assistance and referral to housing counselors recommended by the Housing Finance Commission: Telephone: (877) 894-4663 or (800) 606-4819 Website: www.wshfc.org The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development: Telephone: (800) 569-4287 Website: www.hud.gov The statewide civil legal aid hotline for assistance and referrals to other housing counselors and attorneys: Telephone: (800) 606-4819 Website: www.homeownership.wa.gov Dated: November 25, 2019 MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps, as Duly Appointed Successor Trustee By: Alan Burton, Vice President MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps 500 Union Street, Suite 620 Seattle, WA 98101 Toll Free Number: (844) 367-8456 TDD: (800) 833-6388 For Reinstatement/Pay Off Quotes, contact MTC Financial Inc. DBA Trustee CorpsOrder Number 66841, Pub Dates: 02/24/2020, 03/16/2020, WALLA WALLA UNION-BULLETIN
Featured Events
–
The Live Cinema Series continues at Gesa Power House Theatre with a screening of The Royal B… Read more
–
Sirius XM presents comedian Tom Papa at Gesa Power House Theatre on Friday, February 28, 202… Read more