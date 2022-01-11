Tri-State Steelheaders is requesting bids for construction of a fish passage project in Mill Creek east of downtown Walla Walla. Project involves cutting concrete, earth-work, and placement of pre-cast and poured in place concrete. Bid packages available Jan 12, 2022. Required pre-bid meeting Jan 27. Bids due Feb 10. For a bid package, contact the Steelheaders at (509) 529-3543.
(Pub. Jan. 7 thru 13, 2022)
