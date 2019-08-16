Tri-State Steelheaders is requesting bids for construction of a habitat enhancement project on the Walla Walla River near Lowden, WA. Project includes installation of log habitat structures. Bids are due 9/4/19. For a bid package, contact us at (509) 529-3543, or steven@tristatesteelheaders.com. (Pub. Aug. 16, 18 & 19, 2019)
