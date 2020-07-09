LEGAL NOTICE
Notice is hereby given that the Board of Directors of Touchet School District No. 300 will hold a public hearing online via the zoom platform at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 16th, 2020. At that time, the Board will adopt the 2020-2021 school year budget. Budget documents have been prepared and are available to the public at the Superintendent’s office. Any local taxpayer may participate in the zoom meeting and be heard concerning any aspect of the proposed adoption. A link to the zoom meeting can be found on the front page of the district’s website at touchet.k12.wa.us
Robert Elizondo
Secretary to the Board
(Pub. July 2 & 9, 2020)