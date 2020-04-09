LEGAL NOTICE
Notice is hereby given that the Board of Directors of Touchet School District No. 300 will hold a public hearing on Thursday, April 16th, 2020. At that time, the Board will adopt the 2019-2020 school year Capital Projects and General Fund budget extensions. Arrangements will be made to provide public assess at the Touchet School Library at that time. Budget documents have been prepared and are available to the public upon request by contacting the District. Any local taxpayer may appear and be heard concerning any aspect of the proposed adoption.
Robert Elizondo
Secretary to the Board
(Pub. April 2 & 9, 2020)