LEGAL NOTICE
Notice is hereby given that the Board of Directors of Touchet School District No. 300 will hold a public hearing at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 24th, 2021 at the Touchet School Library. At that time, the Board will adopt the 2021-2022 school year budget. Budget documents have been prepared and are available to the public at the Superintendent’s office. Any local taxpayer may participate and be heard concerning any aspect of the proposed adoption. Robert Elizondo, Secretary to the Board. (Pub. June 11 & 17, 2021)