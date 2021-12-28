The Walla Walla Police Department, in accordance with RCW 63.32.020, hereby announces the sale of numerous items of abandoned, forfeited and unclaimed property in the Hands of City Police. These items include bicycles, sporting goods, tools, jewelry, electronics, and a variety of general consumer goods.
Said items shall be sold via
INTERNET SALE at the following website: www.propertyroom.com
The headquarters for PROPERTYROOM.COM is located at 26421 Crown Valley Parkway, Suite 200, Mission Viejo, California 92691.
This is an on-going sale and will be conducted until all surrendered items have been sold. The sale will commence on or about January 01, 2022, and will end on or about June 30, 2022.
For information, please visit the website for a complete listing of available items, or contact the Walla Walla Police Department Property section at 527-4434.
Scott Bieber, Chief of Police (Pub. Dec. 28, 2021)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.