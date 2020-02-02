The Prescott School District hereby gives notice of its intent to surplus one (1) 2006 IHC 71-passenger Bus. Mileage: 213,000+ VIN #4DRBUAANX6B201586
The bus is available for sale to the highest bidder. All sealed bids of $1,000 or greater will be considered by the Prescott Board of Directors on February 19, 2020 at the regular board meeting. Ref: RCW 28A.160.205 and RCW 28A.335.180
Please send a written bid by February 19, 2020 @ 2:00 p.m. to:
Brett R. Cox, Prescott School District, PO Box 65
Prescott, WA 99348
Prescott School District board of directors approved the surplus of bus #14 during the regular board meeting this 19th day of December, 2019. (Pub. Feb. 2, 2020)