NOTICE OF SALE OF COUNTY SURPLUS PROPERTY
SALE IS OPEN TO THE PUBLIC
Notice is hereby given that, in accordance with RCW 36.34, certain county property has been declared surplus and will be available for purchase at a sale open to the public. The sale will be held on June 23, 2021, in the Science Building on the Walla Walla County Fairgrounds, 363 Orchard Street, Walla Walla, Washington, and begin at 9 a.m.
Items to be sold consist primarily of office supplies and equipment (desks, file cabinets, book cases, chairs), electronic and computer equipment, and other miscellaneous items, cameras, etc. A listing of said items is available from the Walla Walla County Commissioners’ Office, Walla Walla Public Health and Legislative Building, 314 West Main, Walla Walla, WA, via email request to wwcocommissioners@co.walla-walla.wa.us, or by calling (509) 524-2505.
Dated this 7th day of June, 2021
Gordon Heimbigner, County Treasurer, Walla Walla County, Washington. (Pub. June 10 & 17, 2021)