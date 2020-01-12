NOTICE OF SURPLUS ITEMS
Notice is hereby given that equipment and materials have been surplused by the Board of Directors of Walla Walla School District No. 140. Surplus items include books, computers, equipment, furniture, and vehicles. The District intends to sell these items at a public surplus online auction. A more complete list may be obtained by contacting the Walla Walla Public Schools, Facilities & Operations Department, at 509-527-3018. The buyer will be responsible for removal of any items awarded. The School District will not transport or deliver.
The Walla Walla School District is an Equal Opportunity Employer and complies with all requirements of the ADA.
By order of the Board of Directors
Walla Walla School District #140
364 S. Park Street, Walla Walla, WA 99362 (Pub. Jan. 12 & 19, 2020)