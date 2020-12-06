NOTICE OF SURPLUS ITEMS
Notice is hereby given that three buses have been surplused by Walla Walla School District No. 140. The District intends to sell these items at a public surplus online auction. More details may be obtained by contacting the Walla Walla Public Schools, Transportation Department, at 509-527-1851. The buyer will be responsible for removal of any items awarded. The School District will not transport or deliver.
