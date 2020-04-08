IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF
WASHINGTON IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF
WALLA WALLA
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Case No. 20-4-00061-36
RENITA CLYMER
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The undersigned has been appointed and has qualified as personal representative of the estate of the above-named decedent. Any person having a claim against decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving or mailing to the personal representative, or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated above, a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court. The claim must be presented within the later of (1) thirty (30) days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(3); or (2) four (4) months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.
Date of Filing: March 23, 2020
Janelle Schmidt, personal representative. Gregory L. Lutcher, Attorney at Law, 765 Wauna Vista, Walla Walla WA 99362, 509-525-7729 (Pub March 25, April 1 & April 8, 2020)