Superior Court of Washington
County of Walla Walla
Juvenile Court
In Re the Termination of:
HINES, Lillith Marie
DOB: 02/19/2017
NO. 20-7-00049-36
Notice and Summons
by Publication
(Termination) (SMPB)
To: JOHN DOE, Alleged Father
A Petition to Terminate Parental Rights was filed on March 11, 2020; a Fact Finding hearing will be held on this matter on: May 13, 2020, at 9:30 AM, at Walla Walla County Superior Court, 315 W. Main St., Walla Walla WA, in Dept II. You should be present at this hearing.
The hearing will determine if your parental rights to your child are terminated. If you do not appear at the hearing, the court may enter an order in your absence terminating your parental rights.
To request a copy of the Notice, Summons, and Termination Petition, call DCYF at (509) 524-4900. To view information about your rights, including right to a lawyer, go to www.atg.wa.gov/TRM.aspx.
Dated: March 18, 2020, by Kathy Martin, Walla Walla County Clerk. Kelly Skramstad Deputy Clerk. (Pub. March 20, 27 & April 3, 2020)