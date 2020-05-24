SUPERIOR COURT OF
WASHINGTON FOR
KING COUNTY
Estate of
KEENAN MICHAEL THOMAS
Deceased.
NO. 20-4-01626-5 SEA
PROBATE NOTICE TO
CREDITORS
(RCW 11.40.030)
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE
The above Court has appointed Keith Thomas as Personal Representative of Decedent’s estate. Any person having a claim against the Decedent must present the claim: (a) Before the time when the claim would be barred by any applicable statute of limitations, and (b) In the manner provided in RCW 11.40.070: (i) By filing the original of the claim with the foregoing Court, and (ii) By serving on or mailing to me at the address below a copy of the claim. The claim must be presented by the later of: (a) Thirty (30) days after I served or mailed this Notice as provided in RCW 11.40.020(1)(c), or (b) Four (4) months after the date of first publication of this Notice. If the claim is not presented within this time period, the claim will be forever barred except as provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective for claims against both the Decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.
Date of First Publication:
May 17, 2020
Personal Representative:
Keith Thomas
Attorney for Personal Representative: Edwin S. Budge
Address for Mailing or Service: 808 Roy St., Seattle, WA 98102.
DATED this 14th day of May, 2020.
Edwin S. Budge, WSBA # 24182
BUDGE & HEIPT, PLLC
Edwin S. Budge, WSBA 24182
Attorney for Personal Representative. (Pub. May 17, 24 & 31, 2020)