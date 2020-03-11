IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON
IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF WALLA WALLA
In Re Estate of
LAWRENCE WILLIAM NELSON
Deceased.
No: 19-4-00141-36
NOTICE OF HEARING ON FINAL REPORT AND PETITION FOR DECREE OF DISTRIBUTION BY PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE WITH NON-INTERVENTION POWERS
(RCW 11.76.040)
NOTICE is hereby given that SAMANTHA K. SHIRLEY, as personal representative of the above estate, has filed in the office of the clerk of the above court the Final Report and Petition for Decree of Distribution (the “Final Report”).
The Final Report will be heard on March 30, 2020, at 9:30 a.m., in the courtroom of the Probate Department of the above court, at which time and place any person interested in the above estate may appear and file objections to and contest the Final Report.
DATED this 6th day of March, 2020, by Linda Palmer, Clerk of the Court Deputy.
Bridget-Michaele Reischl, Esq., Attorney for Personal Representative, WSBA # 52167 – Decoro Law Office, Drumheller Bldg., 5 West Alder Street,
Suite 311, Walla Walla, WA 99362 (509) 730-0414.
(Pub. March 11, 2019)