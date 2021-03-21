Superior Court of Washington
County of Walla Walla
Juvenile Court
In Re the Termination of:
NUGENT, Isaaih Anthony
DOB: 01/20/2020
NO. 21-7-00015-36
Notice and Summons by
Publication
(Termination) (SMPB)
(Optional Use)
To: Heather Lynne Headley; and
To: Anthony John Paul
Nugent
A Petition to Terminate Parental Rights was filed on February 10, 2021; a Fact Finding hearing will be held on this matter on: April 29, 2021, at 9:30 AM, at Walla Walla County Superior Court, 315 W. Main St., Walla Walla WA, in Dept I. You should be present at this hearing.
The hearing will determine if your parental rights to your child are terminated. If you do not appear at the hearing, the court may enter an order in your absence terminating your parental rights.
To request a copy of the Notice, Summons, and Termination Petition, call DCYF at (509) 524-4900. To view information about your rights, including right to a lawyer, go to www.atg.wa.gov/TRM.aspx.
Dated: March 10, 2021, by Kathy Martin, Walla Walla County Clerk; Kelly Skramstad, Deputy Clerk (Pub. Mar. 14, 21, & 28, 2021)