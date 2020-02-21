IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

FOR WALLA WALLA COUNTY

WELLS FARGO BANK NATIONAL            

ASSOCIATION, AS TRUSTEE FOR             

SECURITIZED ASSET BACKED RECEIVABLES    

LLC TRUST 2006-NC3 MORTGAGE PASS-        

THROUGH CERTIFICATES SERIES 2006-NC3,    

                                                 NO. 17-2-00573-9

             Plaintiff,        

    vs.                        

                       SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE

THE UNKNOWN HEIRS AND              OF REAL PROPERTY

DEVISEES OF DAVID W. RUSSELL;

DIANE RUSSELL; DANA CAPITAL

GROUP; OCCUPANTS OF THE         

PROPERTY,                        

        Defendants.    

TO:    The Judgment Debtors Named Above:

The Superior Court of Walla Walla County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Walla Walla County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment.  If developed, the property address is:

        320 Ryan Avenue, Burbank, Washington 99323

LEGAL DESCRIPTION: LOT 4 IN BLOCK 5 OF ARLENE’S ADDITION NO. 2 ACCORDING TO THE OFFICIAL PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN VOLUME 1 OF ROLL FILES AT PAGE E-3, UNDER AUDITOR’S FILE NO. 7800087, RECORDS OF WALLA WALLA COUNTY, WASHINGTON.

TAX PARCEL NO. 310807550504

 

The sale of the within described property is to take place:

Time: 10:00 AM

Date: Friday, March 27, 2020

Place: Main Entrance, Walla Walla County Courthouse, Walla Walla, WA

The judgment debtors can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $166,962.10, together with interest, costs and fees, before the sale date.  For the exact amount, contact the sheriff at the address stated below.

Dated this 11th day of February, 2020.

MARK A. CRIDER, Sheriff, Walla Walla County

By Sherri R. Krumbah, Support Services Specialist/TAC/Instructor

240 W. Alder #101, Walla Walla WA 99362, Ph. (509) 524-5400 or

(509) 524-5411 (Pub. Feb. 14, 21, 28 & March 6, 2020)

