Superior Court of Washington
County of Walla Walla
Juvenile Court
In Re the Dependency of:
URIBE, Roman
DOB: 01/18/2021
NO. 21-7-00007-36
Notice and Summons by
Publication
(Dependency) (SMPB)
(Optional Use)
To: John Doe,
A Dependency Petition was filed on January 22, 2021; A Fact Finding hearing will be held on this matter on: April 1, 2021, at 9:30 a.m., at Walla Walla County Superior Court, 315 W Main St., Walla Walla WA., in Dept II . You should be present at this hearing.
The hearing will determine if your child is dependent as defined in RCW 13.34.030(6). This begins a judicial process which could result in permanent loss of your parental rights. If you do not appear at the hearing, the court may enter a dependency order in your absence.
To request a copy of the Notice, Summons, and Dependency Petition, call DCYF at (509) 524-4900. To view information about your rights, including right to a lawyer, go to www.atg.wa.gov/DPY.aspx.
Dated: March 3, 2021, by Kathy Martin, Walla Walla County Clerk. Kathy Martin, Clerk
(Pub. Mar 5, 12 & 19, 2021)