SUPERIOR COURT OF
WASHINGTON
FOR WALLA WALLA COUNTY
PROBATE NOTICE TO
CREDITORS
(RCW 11.40.030)
NO. 20-4-00093-36
ESTATE OF
JEAN ELIZABETH
MCWILLIAMS
DECEASED
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE
The Personal Representative named below has been appointed personal representative of Decedent’s estate. Any person having a claim against the Decedent must present the claim: (a) Before the time when the claim would be barred by any applicable statute of limitations, and (b) In the manner provided in RCW 11.40.070: (i) By filing the original of the claim with the foregoing Court, and (ii) By serving on or mailing to me at the address below a copy of the claim. The claim must be presented by the later of: (a) Thirty (30) days after I served or mailed this Notice as provided in RCW 11.40.020(1)(c), or (b) Four (4) months after the date of first publication of this Notice. If the claim is not presented within this time period, the claim will be forever barred except as provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective for claims against both the Decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.
Date of Filing: 5/11/2020
Date of First Publication: 5/20/20
Personal Representative:
James R. McWilliams
Address for Mailing: 1170 Spyglass Drive, Eugene, OR 97401
Address for Service: 1698 Greenbriar, Walla Walla, WA 99362
Telephone: 541-556-7613
Court of Probate Proceedings: Walla Walla Superior Court, 315 W. Main, Walla Walla, WA 99362. Telephone: 509-524-2780
Cause No: 20-4-00093-36
(Pub. 5/20 ,5/27 , 6/3, 2020)