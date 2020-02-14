IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON
FOR WALLA WALLA COUNTY
WELLS FARGO BANK NATIONAL
ASSOCIATION, AS TRUSTEE FOR
SECURITIZED ASSET BACKED RECEIVABLES
LLC TRUST 2006-NC3 MORTGAGE PASS-
THROUGH CERTIFICATES SERIES 2006-NC3,
NO. 17-2-00573-9
Plaintiff,
vs.
SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE
THE UNKNOWN HEIRS AND OF REAL PROPERTY
DEVISEES OF DAVID W. RUSSELL;
DIANE RUSSELL; DANA CAPITAL
GROUP; OCCUPANTS OF THE
PROPERTY,
Defendants.
TO: The Judgment Debtors Named Above:
The Superior Court of Walla Walla County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Walla Walla County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment. If developed, the property address is:
320 Ryan Avenue, Burbank, Washington 99323
LEGAL DESCRIPTION: LOT 4 IN BLOCK 5 OF ARLENE’S ADDITION NO. 2 ACCORDING TO THE OFFICIAL PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN VOLUME 1 OF ROLL FILES AT PAGE E-3, UNDER AUDITOR’S FILE NO. 7800087, RECORDS OF WALLA WALLA COUNTY, WASHINGTON.
TAX PARCEL NO. 310807550504
The sale of the within described property is to take place:
Time: 10:00 AM
Date: Friday, March 27, 2020
Place: Main Entrance, Walla Walla County Courthouse, Walla Walla, WA
The judgment debtors can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $166,962.10, together with interest, costs and fees, before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the sheriff at the address stated below.
Dated this 11th day of February, 2020.
MARK A. CRIDER, Sheriff, Walla Walla County
By Sherri R. Krumbah, Support Services Specialist/TAC/Instructor
240 W. Alder #101, Walla Walla WA 99362, Ph. (509) 524-5400 or
(509) 524-5411 (Pub. Feb. 14, 21, 28 & March 6, 2020)