SUPERIOR COURT OF
WASHINGTON
FOR WALLA WALLA COUNTY
THE CINCINNATI INSURANCE CO. a/s/o NELSON, CHARLES,
Plaintiffs,
v.
JACOB ALBERT TAYLOR
SILLER, an individual.
Defendants.
No. 18-2-00342-4
SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION
The State of Washington to the said:
Jacob Albert Taylor Siller
YOU ARE HEREBY summoned to appear within sixty days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, within sixty days after the 19th of February, 2020, and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the complaint of the Plaintiff, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorneys for the Plaintiff, at their office below stated. In case of your failure to do so, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court. The object of this action is a suit based on a breach of contract. Date of First Publication: February 19, 2020.
Dated: Feb. 18, 2020.
WONG FLEMING, Noel S. Yumo, WSBA No. 30584, Attorney for Plaintiff. (Pub. Feb. 19, 26, March 4, 11, 18 & 25, 2020)