Superior Court of Washington
County of Walla Walla
Juvenile Court
In Re the Dependency of:
SWEAT, JR., Perry
DOB: 06/26/2011
NO. 20-7-00046-36
Notice and Summons
by Publication
(Dependency) (SMPB)
To: John Doe
A Dependency Petition was filed on March 6, 2020; a Fact Finding hearing will be held on this matter on: July 17, 2020, at 9:30 AM, Walla Walla County Superior Court, 315 W Main St., Walla Walla WA., in Dept I. You should be present at this hearing.
The hearing will determine if your child is dependent as defined in RCW 13.34.030(6). This begins a judicial process which could result in permanent loss of your parental rights. If you do not appear at the hearing, the court may enter a dependency order in your absence.
To request a copy of the Notice, Summons, and Dependency Petition, call DCYF at (509) 524-4900. To view information about your rights, including right to a lawyer, go to www.atg.wa.gov/DPY.aspx.
Dated: June 16, 2020, by Kathy Martin, Walla Walla County Clerk; Dee Dee Fjeld, Deputy Clerk (Pub. June 19, 26 & July 3, 2020)