SUPERIOR COURT, WALLA WALLA COUNTY, WASHINGTON
In re the Adoption of: TAMARA AIYANA AMWOKA,
An adoptee under the age of 18.
Case No. 20-5-00028-36
SUMMONS AND NOTICE BY PUBLICATION OF HEARING RE:
TERMINATION OF PARENT-CHILD RELATION AND ADOPTION
THE STATE OF WASHINGTON TO DEFENDANT ALVIN AMWOKA:
You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, within sixty days after January 25, 2021 and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the complaint of Petitioners Brandon and Miranda Albert, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorneys of Petitioners Brandon and Miranda Albert, at his office below stated; and in case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint which has been filed with the clerk of said court.
A petition has been filed on November 3, 2020 requesting the Superior Court to permanently terminate your parental rights to Tamara Aiyana Amwoka, a female born in Walla Walla, Washington on January 8, 2013. A termination petition, if granted, will result in the permanent loss of your parental rights. This petition also requests the Superior Court to authorize Brandon Albert to adopt Tamara.
Failure to timely respond to the termination action within 60 days will result in the termination of your parent-child relationship with respect to the child.
Failure to file a claim of parentage under chapter 26.26A or 26.26B of the Revised Code of Washington or to respond to the petition within 60 days is grounds to terminate your parent-child relationship with respect to the child.
Additionally, a fact-finding hearing has been set in this matter on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. Pacific Time at the Walla Walla Superior Court—315 W. Main St., Third Floor in Walla Walla, WA 99362. The purpose of the hearing is to hear and consider evidence on the Petition. You should be present at this hearing. If you do not appear the court may enter an order in your absence permanently terminating your parental rights and granting the adoption request.
You have important legal rights, and you must take steps to protect your interest.
You have the right to a fact-finding hearing before a judge. At the hearing, you have the right to speak on your own behalf, to introduce evidence, to examine witnesses, and to receive a decision based solely on the evidence presented to the judge. You should attend this hearing.
You have the right to be represented by a lawyer. If you cannot afford a lawyer, you have the right to request that the court appoint a lawyer to represent you at public expense. If you qualify, a lawyer will be appointed by the court to represent you.
Your lawyer can look at the social and legal files in your case, talk to the supervising agency and other agencies, tell you about the law, help you understand your rights, and help you at hearings.
If you wish to have a lawyer appointed, contact the Clerk of the Walla Walla Superior Court at 315 W. Main, P. O. Box 836, Walla Walla, Washington 99362.
If your child is an Indian child and you either acknowledge parentage of the child or your parentage of the child is established prior to the termination of the parent-child relationship, your parental rights may not be terminated unless you give (1) valid consent to termination, or (2) your parent-child relationship is terminated involuntarily pursuant to chapter 26.33 or 13.34 of the Revised Code of Washington.
Dated this 25th day of January, 2021.
PONTI & WERNETTE, P.S., /s/ Cober C. Plucker
COBER C. PLUCKER, WSBA #50581; Attorney for Petitioners
103 E. Poplar St., Walla Walla, WA 99362, (509) 525-5090
(Pub. Jan. 25, Feb. 1 & 8, 2021)