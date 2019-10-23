IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF
WALLA WALLA
BAKER BOYER NATIONAL
BANK,
Plaintiff,
v.
MICHAEL J. CLOPTON and
TIFANI R. BENNETT-CLOPTON, a married couple, dba MJ ALEXANDER CUSTOM WOODWORKING & FINISHES,
Defendants.
No. 19-2-00752-36
SUMMONS FOR PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF WASHINGTON TO THE DEFENDANTS:
MICHAEL J. CLOPTON and TIFANI R. BENNETT-CLOPTON, a married couple, d/b/a MJ ALEXANDER CUSTOM WOODWORKING & FINISHES:
You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty (60) days after the date of the first publication of this Summons, to wit, within sixty (60) days after the 9th of October, 2019, and defend the above entitled action in the above in the above entitled court, and answer the Complaint of the Plaintiff, BAKER BOYER NATIONAL BANK, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorneys for Plaintiff, ROBERT R. KING, at his office below stated; and in case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the Complaint, which has been filed with the Clerk of said court. Defendants constituted an event of default and breach of contract by failing to timely pay Plaintiff under the terms of a written Promissory Note agreement (“Note”), Business Loan Agreement, and Commercial Security Agreement. DATED this 3rd day of October, 2019.
Minnick • Hayner, P.S. By: Robert R. King, WSBA #29309 of Attorneys for Plaintiff, PO Box 1757, 249 West Alder, Walla Wallaa, WA 99362, Tel: 509-527-3500, Email: robert@minnickhayner.com
(Pub. Oct. 9, 16, 23, 30 Nov. 6 & 13, 2019)