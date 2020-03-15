Superior Court of Washington County of Walla Walla

Juvenile Court

In Re the Termination of:

LIEBEGOTT, Wyatt Dakota Jacob

DOB:  03/29/2018

NO.  20-7-00025-36

Notice and Summons by Publication

(Termination) (SMPB)

To:

AMANDA DAWN LIEBEGOTT, Mother

RICKY LYLE CHEESEMAN, Alleged Father

JOHN DOE

A Petition to Terminate Parental Rights was filed on February 6, 2020; a Fact Finding hearing will be held on this matter on: APRIL 23, 2020, at 9:30 AM, at Walla Walla County Superior Court, 315 W. Main St., Walla Walla WA, in Dept II. You should be present at this hearing.

The hearing will determine if your parental rights to your child are terminated.  If you do not appear at the hearing, the court may enter an order in your absence terminating your parental rights.

To request a copy of the Notice, Summons, and Termination Petition, call DCYF

at (509) 524-4900. To view information about your rights, including right to a lawyer, go to www.atg.wa.gov/TRM.aspx.

Dated: March 5, 2020, by Kathy Martin, Walla Walla County Clerk. Pub Date ( March 8, 13 & 22, 2020)

