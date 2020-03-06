IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON
FOR WALLA WALLA COUNTY
WELLS FARGO BANK NATIONAL
ASSOCIATION, AS TRUSTEE FOR
SECURITIZED ASSET BACKED RECEIVABLES
LLC TRUST 2006-NC3 MORTGAGE PASS-
THROUGH CERTIFICATES SERIES 2006-NC3,
NO. 17-2-00573-9
Plaintiff,
vs.
SHERIFF’S NOTICE TO
THE UNKNOWN HEIRS AND JUDGMENT OF DEBTOR OF;
DEVISEES OF DAVID W. RUSSELL; WRIT FOR ORDER OF SALE
DIANE RUSSELL; DANA CAPITAL
GROUP; OCCUPANTS OF THE
PROPERTY,
Defendants.
TO: The Judgment Debtors Named Above:
The Superior Court of Walla Walla County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Walla Walla County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment. If developed, the property address is:
320 Ryan Avenue, Burbank, Washington 99323
LEGAL DESCRIPTION: LOT 4 IN BLOCK 5 OF ARLENE’S ADDITION NO. 2 ACCORDING TO THE OFFICIAL PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN VOLUME 1 OF ROLL FILES AT PAGE E-3, UNDER AUDITOR’S FILE NO. 7800087, RECORDS OF WALLA WALLA COUNTY, WASHINGTON.
TAX PARCEL NO. 310807550504
The sale of the within described property is to take place:
Time: 10:00 AM
Date: Friday, March 27, 2020
Place: Main Entrance, Walla Walla County Courthouse, Walla Walla, WA
The judgment debtors can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $166,962.10, together with interest, costs and fees, before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the sheriff at the address stated below.
The sale of the described property is subject to:
[ ] No redemption rights after sale.
[ ] A redemption period of eight (8) months which will expire at
4:30 PM on the __ day of ____, 20__.
[ X ] A redemption period of one year which will expire at 4:30 PM
on the 27th day of March, 2021.
The judgment debtor or debtors or any of them may redeem the above described property at any time up to the end of the redemption period by paying the amount bid at the sheriff’s sale, plus additional costs, taxes, assessments, certain other amounts, fees, and interest. If you are interested in redeeming the property contact the undersigned sheriff at the address stated below to determine the exact amount necessary to redeem.
IMPORTANT NOTICE; IF THE JUDGMENT DEBTOR OR DEBTORS DO NOT REDEEM THE PROPERTY BY 4:30 PM ON THE 27TH DAY OF MARCH, 2021, THE END OF THE REDEMPTION PERIOD, THE PURCHASER AT THE SHERIFF’S SALE WILL BECOME THE OWNER AND MAY EVICT THE OCCUPANT FROM THE PROPERTY UNLESS THE OCCUPANT IS A TENANT HOLDING UNDER AN UNEXPIRED LEASE. IF THE PROPERTY TO BE SOLD IS OCCUPIED AS A PRINCIPAL RESIDENCE BY THE JUDGMENT DEBTOR OR DEBTORS AT THE TIME OF THE SALE, HE, SHE, THEY OR ANY OF THEM, MAY HAVE THE RIGHT TO RETAIN POSSESSION DURING THE REDEMPTION PERIOD, IF ANY, WITH PAYMENT OF ANY RENT OR OCCUPANCY FEE. THE JUDGMENT DEBTOR MAY ALSO HAVE A RIGHT TO RETAIN POSSESSION DURING ANY REDEMPTION PERIOD IF THE PROPERTY IS USED FOR FARMING OR IF THE PROPERTY IS BEING SOLD UNDER A MORTGAGE THAT SO PROVIDES.
Dated this 11th day of February, 2020.
MARK A. CRIDER, Sheriff, Walla Walla County.
By Sherri Krumbah, Support Srvcs Specialist/TAC, 240 W Alder #101
Walla Walla WA 99362, 509-524-5400 or 524-5411
(Pub. Feb. 14, 21, 28, March 6, 13 & 20, 2020)