IN THE SUPERIOR COURT
OF THE STATE OF
WASHINGTON IN AND FOR
THE COUNTY OF COLUMBIA
NO. 20-4-00010-7
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
In the Matter of the Estate
of MARK W. JAMES,
Deceased.
The Personal Representative named below has been appointed and has qualified as Personal Representative of this estate. Persons having claims against the decedent must, prior to the time such claims would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, serve their claims on the Personal Representative or the attorneys of record at the address stated below and file an executed copy of the claim with the Clerk of this Court within four months after the date of first publication of this notice or within four months after the date of the filing of the copy of this Notice with the Clerk of the Court, whichever is later, or except under those provisions included in R.C.W. 11.40.011 or 11.40.013 of this act, the claim will be forever barred. This bar is effective as to claims against both the probate assets and non-probate assets of the decedent. DATE OF FILING OF NOTICE TO CREDITORS: May 19, 2020. DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION: June 4, 2020.
LINDA L. JAMES, Personal Representative; c/o MARINELLA & BOGGS, P. Ryan Ortuno, WSBA# 52336, Attorney for the Estate of Mark W. James, P. O. Box 7 |
338 E. Main Street, Dayton, WA 99328 (Pub. June 4, 11 & 18, 2020)