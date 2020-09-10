IN THE
SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF
BENTON
NONPROBATE NOTICE TO
CREDITORS
RCW 11.40.030
No. 20-4-00375-03
In the Matter of the Nonprobate Estate of
Helen Thompson Zolber
Deceased.
The Notice Agent named below has elected to give notice to creditors of the above-named decedent. As of the date of the filing of a copy of this notice with the court, the Notice Agent has no knowledge of any other person acting as Notice Agent or of the appointment of a personal representative of the decedent’s estate in the state of Washington. According to the records of the court as are available on the date of the filing of this notice with the court, a cause number regarding the decedent has not been issued to any other Notice Agent and a Personal Representative of the decedent’s estates has not been appointed.
Any person having a claim against the deceased must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided by RCW 11.42.070 by serving or mailing to the Notice Agent or the Notice Agent’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the Notice Agent’s declaration and oath were filed. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.42.020(2)(c); or (2) four months after the date of the first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.42.050 and 11.42.060. This bar is effective as to claims against the decedents’s probate and non-probate assets. DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION: August 27, 2020. The Notice Agent declares under penalty of perjury under the laws of the State of Washington on August 10, 2020 at Walla Walla, Washington that the foregoing is true and correct.
By: Thomas M. Thompson Notice Agent. Address for Mailing or Service: Arthur D. Klym, Attorney for Notice Agent, WSBA #7839; Armstrong, Klym & Jameson, P.S., 1491 Tapteal Drive, Suite A, Richland, WA 99352
Court of NonProbate Proceeding and case number: Benton County Superior Court Clerk, 7122 W. Okanogan Pl., Bldg. A, Kennewick, WA 99336
Case No: 20-4-00375-03
(Pub. Aug. 27, Sept. 3 & 10, 2020)