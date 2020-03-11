Superior Court of Washington County of Walla Walla

Juvenile Court

In Re the Dependency of:

NUGENT, Isaaih Anthony

DOB:  01/20/2020

NO.  20-7-00018-36

Notice and Summons by

Publication

(Dependency) (SMPB)

To:  Heather Lynne Headley;

To:  Anthony John Paul Nugent;

To:  John Doe

A Dependency Petition was filed on January 24, 2020; A Fact Finding hearing will be held on this matter on: April 1, 2020, at 9:30 a.m., at Walla Walla County Superior Court, 315 W Main St., Walla Walla WA., in Dept  I . You should be present at this hearing.

The hearing will determine if your child is dependent as defined in RCW 13.34.030(6).  This begins a judicial process which could result in permanent loss of your parental rights.  If you do not appear at the hearing, the court may enter a dependency order in your absence.

To request a copy of the Notice, Summons, and Dependency Petition, call DCYF at (509) 524-4900. To view information about your rights, including right to a lawyer, go to

 www.atg.wa.gov/DPY.aspx.

Dated: March 6, 2020, by Kathy Martin, Walla Walla County Clerk. Dee Dee Fjeld, Deputy Clerk.

(Pub. March 11, 18, 25, 2020)

