Superior Court of Washington County of Walla Walla
Juvenile Court
In Re the Dependency of:
NUGENT, Isaaih Anthony
DOB: 01/20/2020
NO. 20-7-00018-36
Notice and Summons by
Publication
(Dependency) (SMPB)
To: Heather Lynne Headley;
To: Anthony John Paul Nugent;
To: John Doe
A Dependency Petition was filed on January 24, 2020; A Fact Finding hearing will be held on this matter on: April 1, 2020, at 9:30 a.m., at Walla Walla County Superior Court, 315 W Main St., Walla Walla WA., in Dept I . You should be present at this hearing.
The hearing will determine if your child is dependent as defined in RCW 13.34.030(6). This begins a judicial process which could result in permanent loss of your parental rights. If you do not appear at the hearing, the court may enter a dependency order in your absence.
To request a copy of the Notice, Summons, and Dependency Petition, call DCYF at (509) 524-4900. To view information about your rights, including right to a lawyer, go to
Dated: March 6, 2020, by Kathy Martin, Walla Walla County Clerk. Dee Dee Fjeld, Deputy Clerk.
(Pub. March 11, 18, 25, 2020)