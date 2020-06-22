Superior Court of Washington

County of Walla Walla

Juvenile Court

In Re the Termination of:

CHAMBERS, Devon Lee

DOB:  11/05/2018

NO.  20-7-00060-36

CHAMBERS, Melinda Kay

DOB:  11/05/2018

NO.  20-7-00061-36

CHAMBERS, Thomas Earl

DOB:  11/05/2018

NO. 20-7-00062-36

Notice and Summons

by Publication

(Termination) (SMPB)

MELISSA KAY KEISLER, Mother

CHARLES THOMAS

 CHAMBERS, Alleged Father

JOHN DOE  

A Petition to Terminate Parental Rights was filed on March 24, 2020, a Fact Finding hearing will be held on this matter on: July 21, 2020, at 9:30 AM, at Walla Walla County Superior Court, 315 W. Main St., Walla Walla WA, in Dept II. You should be present at this hearing.

The hearing will determine if your parental rights to your child are terminated.  If you do not appear at the hearing, the court may enter an order in your absence terminating your parental rights.

To request a copy of the Notice, Summons, and Termination Petition, call DCYF at (509) 524-4900. To view information about your rights, including right to a lawyer, go to www.atg.wa.gov/TRM.aspx.

Dated: June 2, 2020, by Stacy Humphreys, Walla Walla County Clerk. Stacy Humphreys, Deputy Clerk. (Pub June 8, 15 & 22, 2020)