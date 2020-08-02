IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF
WASHINGTON
IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF WALLA WALLA
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
RCW 11.40.030
No. 20-4-00126-36
In The Matter of the Estate of:
STEPHEN ARTHUR RAVERT,
Deceased.
The undersigned has been appointed and has qualified as Administrator of this estate. Any person having a claim against decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any other applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving or mailing to the Administrator or the Administrator’s attorney at the address stated below, a copy of the claim and filing the original claim with the court. The claim must be presented within the later of (1) thirty days after the Administrator served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(3); or (2) four months after the date of the first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this timeframe, the claims forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.
Date of first Publication: July 19, 2020
/s/ Robert R. Constant
Rene Erm II, WSBA 25299
Attorney for Petitioner
6 E. Alder, Suite 412
Walla Walla, WA 99362
509-529-2200 phone
(Pub. July 19, 26 & Aug. 2, 2020)