IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON
IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF WALLA WALLA
EVERETT J. KNUDSON
Plaintiff
vs.
REBECCA KNUDSON, MILTON KNUDSON, JR., BOBBIE JO QUAM, CARRIE KNUDSON (nka CARRIE WILBUR), KYLE KNUDSON, KALISTA BEZDICEK, STEVEN L. WORDEN, RICHARD L. WORDEN, KAREN R. NIELSEN, SHANNON MYRICK, PAMELA ANGLEMYER, KARRINA LEWIS, BOBBY BROWN, SARAH MYRICK, MATTHEW MYRICK, RANDY DICKENS.
Defendants.
No. 19 2 00590 36
REFEREE’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY
The Superior Court of the County of Walla Walla has directed the undersigned Referee to sell the property described below as part of a partition action. The property address is 115 Willard St., Walla Walla, Washington. The sale of the above-described property is to take place:
Time: 10:00 a.m.
Date: Friday, December 13, 2019
Place: Main entrance, Walla Walla County Courthouse, 315 West Main Street, Walla Walla, WA
The sale will proceed by public auction. The sale will be made without warranty, express or implied, regarding title possession or encumbrances.
Any bidder shall be required to pay in cash or cash equivalent, cashier’s or certified check tendered at the time and date of the sale. DATED this 5th day of November, 2019. By: /s/ Thomas Maiden, Thomas Maiden, Referee
c/o Minnick Hayner, 249 W. Alder St., Walla Walla, WA 99362
(509) 527-3500 (Pub. Nov. 7, 14, 21 & 28, 2019)