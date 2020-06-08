Superior Court of Washington
County of Walla Walla
Juvenile Court
In Re the Termination of:
CHAMBERS, Devon Lee
DOB: 11/05/2018
NO. 20-7-00060-36
CHAMBERS, Melinda Kay
DOB: 11/05/2018
NO. 20-7-00061-36
CHAMBERS, Thomas Earl
DOB: 11/05/2018
NO. 20-7-00062-36
Notice and Summons
by Publication
(Termination) (SMPB)
MELISSA KAY KEISLER, Mother
CHARLES THOMAS
CHAMBERS, Alleged Father
JOHN DOE
A Petition to Terminate Parental Rights was filed on March 24, 2020, a Fact Finding hearing will be held on this matter on: July 21, 2020, at 9:30 AM, at Walla Walla County Superior Court, 315 W. Main St., Walla Walla WA, in Dept II. You should be present at this hearing.
The hearing will determine if your parental rights to your child are terminated. If you do not appear at the hearing, the court may enter an order in your absence terminating your parental rights.
To request a copy of the Notice, Summons, and Termination Petition, call DCYF at (509) 524-4900. To view information about your rights, including right to a lawyer, go to www.atg.wa.gov/TRM.aspx.
Dated: June 2, 2020, by Stacy Humphreys, Walla Walla County Clerk. Stacy Humphreys, Deputy Clerk. (Pub June 8, 15 & 22, 2020)