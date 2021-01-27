Superior Court of Washington
County of Walla Walla
Juvenile Court
In Re the Dependency of:
GARCIA, Alyzaey
DOB: 11/06/2012
GARCIA, Kairo Ray
DOB: 04/21/2020
NO. 21-7-00002-36
NO. 21-7-00003-36
Notice and Summons by
Publication
(Dependency) (SMPB)
(Optional Use)
To: ANDREA GARCIA
VILLAGOMEZ, aka Andrea
Garcia/Andrea Villagomez,
Mother
RAY ROY GUTIERREZ, aka Ray Roel Gutierrez/
M Maniac/X Maniac,
Alleged Father
JOHN DOE
A Dependency Petition was filed on January 4, 2021; A Fact Finding hearing will be held on this matter on: March 19, 2021, at 9:30 a.m., at Walla Walla County Superior Court, 315 W Main St., Walla Walla WA., in Dept II. You should be present at this hearing.
The hearing will determine if your child is dependent as defined in RCW 13.34.030(6). This begins a judicial process which could result in permanent loss of your parental rights. If you do not appear at the hearing, the court may enter a dependency order in your absence.
To request a copy of the Notice, Summons, and Dependency Petition, call DCYF at (509) 524-4900. To view information about your rights, including right to a lawyer, go to www.atg.wa.gov/DPY.aspx.
Dated: January 22, 2021, by Kathy Martin, Walla Walla County Clerk; Kathy Martin, Clerk (Pub. Jan 27, Feb. 3 & 10, 2021)