SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON
COUNTY OF WALLA WALLA
IN RE THE PROCEEDINGS OF WALLA WALLA COUNTY FOR THE FORECLOSURE OF LIENS FOR THE DELINQUENT TAXES FOR THE YEARS 2014 THROUGH 2019, AND SOME PRIOR YEARS
NO. 19 2 00548 36
SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE OF LIENS FOR
DELINQUENT PROPERTY TAXES
WALLA WALLA COUNTY TO THE SAID:
PAMELA MASTERS and JOHN DOE MASTERS, husband and wife; ISHADA VILLAGOMEZ and FERNAN VILLAGOMEZ, husband and wife; RICK S. VOTH and JANE DOE VOTH, husband and wife; BRIAN J. CALLAHAN and JANE DOE CALLAHAN, husband and wife; SUSANA RUIZ and JOHN DOE RUIZ, husband and wife; JANICE C. McQUISITION and JOHN DOE McQUISITION, husband and wife; RUSSEL D. HUNT and JANE DOE HUNT, husband and wife; OSAMA FAHEEM NASRALLAH and JANE DOE NASRALLAH, husband and wife; DAWN R. LUCERO and JOHN DOE LUCERO, husband and wife; DONALD W. JACOBSON and DEBORAH JACOBSON, husband and wife; ESTATE OF LOTTIE JEAN KIMBALL; LISA I. ABILA and JOHN DOE ABILA, husband and wife; EDWARD O. LAURITSEN and JANE DOE LAURITSEN, husband and wife; TERESA BRANSON and JOHN DOE BRANSON, husband and wife; JUAN MARTINEZ and MAGARITA MARTINEZ, husband and wife; SHARRON DODDS DONAVAN and JOHN DOE DONAVAN, husband and wife; ELIZABETH D. SANTOS and JOHN DOE SANTOS, husband and wife; TOUCHET RIVER RANCH, LLC; COLLECTION BUREAU OF WALLA WALLA; DSHS FINANCIAL RECOVERY, STATE OF WASHINGTON; U.S. DEPT. OF THE TREASURY, INTERNAL REVENUE SERVICE;
and also such other persons or parties unknown claiming any right, title, estate, lien or interest in the real property described in the Certificate of Delinquency.
1. A lawsuit has been started to foreclose real property tax liens on the property described in the attachment and/or published notice. Our records reveal that the persons listed in this notice may own or have an interest in this property.¬
2. Walla Walla County is the owner and holder of Certificates of Delinquency issued July 8, 2019, for the delinquent real property taxes, interest and penalties owed on the real property described in this notice for 2014 through 2019 and prior years.
3. In order to defend against this foreclosure lawsuit, you must appear and defend this action by answering this summons and notice in writing within thirty (30) days after service of this notice and summons, exclusive of the day of service and/or publication, or pay the amount due for taxes, interest, penalties and foreclosure costs. All pleadings and process may be served upon Walla Walla County by serving the same upon the undersigned attorneys at their address stated below.
4. If you wish to seek the advice of an attorney in this matter you should do so promptly so that your written answer, if any, may be served on time.
5. Important -- Judgment and Order of Sale Without Notice. Walla Walla County will apply to the Superior Court for a judgment foreclosing its lien for taxes and an order to sell the property against which judgment is rendered. If you fail to answer or pay the amount due, default judgment will be entered against the property foreclosing the lien for taxes, interest, penalties and foreclosure costs against the land and premises described in the attachment. A default judgment is one where Walla Walla County is entitled to have the application for judgment foreclosing the tax lien granted because you have not responded. Default judgment will be entered without notice unless you or your attorney serve a notice of appearance on the undersigned person, or you request notice as set forth in paragraph 12 below. The judgment would be against the property and not a personal judgment against you.
6. If judgment is rendered against the property either by default or after a hearing by the court, your property will be ordered to be sold. The property against which judgment is rendered will be sold, unless redeemed prior to the day of sale, at a public auction commencing at 9:00 a.m. on a date yet to be determined. The public auction will be held at the Walla Walla County Courthouse.
7. Important -- Redemption Rights. The property may be redeemed from foreclosure, and sale of the property avoided, by paying the delinquent taxes, interest, penalties and foreclosure costs prior to the day of the public auction. The payment must be by cash, cashier’s check, money order, certified check or bank check. The right to redeem the property expires the day before the public auction. There is no right of redemption on the day of or after the public auction.
8. Important -- Right to Surplus Sale Proceeds. If the property is not redeemed from foreclosure and you are the record owner of the property on the day of the sale, then you are entitled to any sale proceeds which exceed the taxes, interest, penalties and foreclosure costs.
9. Exemption for Elderly and Disabled. This action will not be continued against your property if you are eligible for deferral of taxes under RCW 84.38 due to age or disability and file a declaration to defer taxes in accordance with the requirements of that chapter. The County Treasurer can assist you in filing the declaration.
10. Interest accrues at the rate of 12% per year. A penalty of 8% of the 2014 through 2019 property tax will be assessed.
11. You may obtain further information regarding the matters set forth above, including the total amount of interest, penalties and foreclosure costs payable at the time of redemption by contacting the Walla Walla County Treasurer’s Department, Walla Walla County Courthouse, 315 West Main, Walla Walla, Washington 99362, phone: (509) 524-2750.
12. Request for Notice of Judgment and Sale Dates. You may ask the Walla Walla County Treasurer for the dates on which application for judgment and the public auction will occur. If those dates have not yet been set at the time you contact them, you may request that you be given written notice of those dates. You will not receive a notice of the sale date if you do not request it, and you will not receive any more notices after this one.
DATED this 18th day of July, 2019.
s/JAMES L. NAGLE WSBA# 9637; Attorney for Plaintiff
Office of the Prosecuting Attorney, 240 W. Alder, Ste. 201
Walla Walla WA 99362-2807, (509)524-5445 (Pub. Aug. 22, 2019)