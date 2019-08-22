SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON –
COUNTY OF WALLA WALLA
IN RE THE PROCEEDINGS OF WALLA WALLA COUNTY FOR THE FORECLOSURE OF LIENS FOR THE DELINQUENT TAXES FOR THE YEARS 2014 THROUGH 2019, AND SOME PRIOR YEARS
NO. 19 2 00548 36
COMPLAINT FOR FORECLOSURE OF LIENS FOR DELINQUENT REAL PROPERTY TAXES
COMES NOW the Plaintiff, Walla Walla County, Washington, and for cause of action alleges as follows:
PARTIES
1.1 Gordon Heimbigner, is the Walla Walla County Treasurer and pursuant to RCW 84.64.050 brings this action in the name of Walla Walla County.
1.2 This lawsuit is an in rem proceeding in accordance with RCW 84.64 against all of the property identified in the Certificate of Delinquency filed herein on July 8, 2019.
JURISDICTION AND VENUE
2.1 This complaint for foreclosure of tax liens identified in the Certificate of Delinquency referred to above is properly before this court pursuant to RCW 84.64.050.
2.2 Venue is proper in Walla Walla County pursuant to RCW 4.12.010 because all of the subject properties are located in Walla Walla County.
OPERATIVE AND MATERIAL FACTS
3.1 A Certificate of Delinquency was filed with the court herein on July 8, 2019, identifying all parcels of property in Walla Walla County that had delinquent taxes for the years 2014 through 2019 and some prior years, upon which no Certificate of Delinquency has previously been issued.
3.2 The Certificate correctly shows: (1) a description of the property subject to disclosure; (2) the tax years for which there are delinquent property taxes; the amount of tax, penalty, and interest due on each property through July 5, 2019; and (3) the known or reputed owner as stated on the tax rolls.
3.3 Interest on the taxes owing accrues at the rate of 12% per year. A penalty of 12% of the 2019 property tax will be assessed December 1, 2019, if the property is not redeemed by November 30, 2019.
PRAYER FOR RELIEF
4.1 Walla Walla County requests that the Court enter judgment foreclosing the tax liens on the property identified in the Certificate of Delinquency filed herein on July 8, 2019, and that the Court enter an order of sale for the same property.
DATED this 18th day of July, 2019. s/James L. Nagle WSBA# 9637, Attorney for Plaintiff
Office of the Prosecuting Attorney, 240 W. Alder, Ste. 201, Walla Walla WA 99362-2807, (509) 524-5445 (Pub. Aug. 22, 2019)