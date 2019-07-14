SUPERIOR COURT
OF WASHINGTON
FOR
WALLA WALLA COUNTY
IN THE MATTER OF
THE ESTATE OF
MARILYN G. LIEUALLEN,
Deceased.
No. 19 4 00114 36
PROBATE NOTICE TO
CREDITORS
RCW 11.40.030
The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.
DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION: June 30, 2019
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE:
James T. Lieuallen
ATTORNEY FOR PERSONAL
REPRESENTATIVE:
Steven H. Corey, WSBA #37273, of Corey, Byler & Rew, L.L.P.
ADDRESS FOR MAILING OR SERVICE:
Corey, Byler & Rew, L.L.P., 222 S.E. Dorion Avenue, P.O. Box 218, Pendleton, Oregon 97801-0218
(Pub. June 30, July 7 & 14, 2019)