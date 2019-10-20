Superior Court of Washington
County of Walla Walla
Juvenile Court
In Re the Dependency of:
EIFFERT, Amanda Raelynn
DOB: 01/22/2008
EIFFERT, Rebecca Ann
DOB: 09/17/2004
NO. 19-7-00185-36
NO. 19-7-00186-36
Notice and Summons
by Publication
(Dependency) (SMPB)
To: SHILEAH RAE KELLER, aka Shileah Ray Keller, Mother
TIMOTHY SCOTT EIFFERT,
Father
A Dependency Petition was filed on September 13, 2019; a Fact Finding hearing will be held on this matter on: NOVEMBER 20, 2019, at 9:30 AM, at Walla Walla County Superior Court, 315 W Main St., Walla Walla WA., in Dept II. You should be present at this hearing.
The hearing will determine if your child is dependent as defined in
RCW 13.34.030(6). This begins a judicial process which could result in permanent loss of your parental rights. If you do not appear at the hearing, the court may enter a dependency order in your absence.
To request a copy of the Notice, Summons, and Dependency Petition, call DCYF
at (509)524-4900. To view information about your rights, including right to a lawyer, go to www.atg.wa.gov/DPY.aspx.
Dated: October 1, 2019, by Kathy Martin, Walla Walla County Clerk.
Dee Dee Fjeld, Deputy Clerk
(Pub. Oct. 6, 13, & 20, 2019)