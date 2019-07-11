Superior Court of Washington
County of Walla Walla
In the Matter of the Estate
of
Gary F. Barker
Deceased.
No. 18-4-00087-2
Notice of Hearing
Final Account
TO: Erica Adams, Shannon Johnson, Gary Barker, Jr.; and
TO: The Clerk of the Court
NOTICE is given that the Final Account and Petition for 1) Determination of Character of Property; and 2) Distribution has been filed with the Clerk of the above Court and the Personal Representative seeks settlement of the account, distribution of the estate,
and discharge, which matters have been set for hearing on August 12, 2019, at 1 :00 o’clock, p.m. in the courtroom of the above entitled Court.
Jacqueline Barker
Designated Administrator
Publish: July 11, 2019