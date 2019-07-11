Superior Court of Washington

County of Walla Walla

In the Matter of the Estate

of

Gary F. Barker

Deceased.

No. 18-4-00087-2

Notice of Hearing

Final Account

TO: Erica Adams, Shannon Johnson, Gary Barker, Jr.; and

TO: The Clerk of the Court

NOTICE is given that the Final Account and Petition for 1) Determination of Character of Property; and 2) Distribution has been filed with the Clerk of the above Court and the Personal Representative seeks settlement of the account, distribution of the estate,

and discharge, which matters have been set for hearing on August 12, 2019, at 1 :00 o’clock, p.m. in the courtroom of the above entitled Court.

Jacqueline Barker

Designated Administrator

Publish: July 11, 2019

