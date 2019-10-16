Superior Court of Washington, County of Walla Walla
In re: Petitioner: Kathleen K. Varnell
And Respondent: Daniel D. Varnell
No. 19-3-00120-36
Summons Served by Publication (SMPB)
Summons Served by Publication
To Daniel D. Varnell — The other party has asked the court to: End your marriage; Order reasonable spousal support; Order the division of property and debts; Approve or change a Parenting Plan or Residential Schedule; Approve or change a Child Support Order; Order the parent/s to provide medical support; Order payment of children’s day care, education, long-distance transportation, or other expenses; Decide how the parents may claim the dependent children on their tax forms; Order payment of court costs; and Order payment of lawyer and other professional fees and costs.
This is an Amended Petition for Divorce. You must respond in writing if you want the court to consider your side.
Deadline! Your Response must be filed and served within 60 days of the date this summons is published. If you do not file and serve your Response or a Notice of Appearance by the deadline:
• No one has to notify you about other hearings in this case, and
• The court may approve the requests in the Petition without hearing your side (called a default judgment).
Follow these steps: 1. Read the Amended Petition and any other documents that were filed at court with this Summons. Those documents explain what the other party is asking for. 2. Fill out a Response on this form: FL Divorce 211, Response to Petition about a Marriage. You can get the Response form and other forms you need at:
• The Washington State Courts’ website: www.courts.wa.gov/forms
• The Administrative Office of the Courts — call: (360) 705-5328
• Washington LawHelp: www.washingtonlawhelp.org, or
• The Superior Court Clerk’s office or county law library (for a fee).
3. Serve (give) a copy of your Response to the person who filed this Summons at the address below, and to any other parties. You may use certified mail with return receipt requested. For more information on how to serve, read Superior Court Civil Rule 5. 4. File your original Response with the court clerk at this address: Walla Walla County Superior Court Clerk, 315 West Main Street, Walla Walla, WA 99632. 5. Lawyer not required: it is a good idea to talk to a lawyer, but you may file and serve your Response without one. Person filing this Summons or her lawyer fills out below: Michael S. Mitchell, WSBA #8678 Attorney for Petitioner. I agree to accept legal papers for this case at my lawyer’s address:
Michael S. Mitchell Attorney at Law, 129 West Main Street Walla Walla, WA 99362. This Summons is issued according to Rule 4.1 of the Superior Court Civil Rules of the State of Washington. (Pub. Oct. 9, 16, 23, 30, Nov. 6 & 13, 2019)