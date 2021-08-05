IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF THE STATE OF
WASHINGTON IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF
WALLA WALLA
NICOLE S. HUSTED,
Plaintiff,
v.
LEONARD F. MOORE,
Defendant
NO. X21-00548
SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION
(60-day)
The State of Washington to the said, LEONARD F. MOORE, to be served by publication: You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, within sixty days after the 8th day of July, 2021, and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the complaint of the Plaintiff NICOLE S. HUSTED, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorney for Plaintiff NICOLE S. HUSTED, at his office below stated; and in case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court. On May 20, 2018, at approximately 2:40 p.m., Defendant LEONARD F. MOORE, was operating a 2012 Kia Soul, used with the permission of the vehicle’s owner, Elizabeth Elsner, residing at 2129 Sorrento Dr, Oceanside, CA 92056, when he negligently caused said vehicle to
collide with a 2011 Hyundai, Sonata, four-door sedan, operated by Plaintiff, NICOLE S. HUSTED, on Melrose Street near the intersection of Clark Street and Melrose Street in Walla Walla, Washington in Walla Walla County, Washington. As a direct and proximate result of the motor vehicle accident complained of above, Plaintiff, NICOLE S. HUSTED, sustained injuries to her left hip and lower back, and suffered headaches, and causing great pain and suffering of body and mind for which she will be seeking non-economic or general damages in such amount as will be proven to the trier of fact at time of trial. As a direct and proximate result of the motor vehicle accident complained of above, Plaintiff, NICOLE S. HUSTED, incurred medical bills and other special damages in such amount as will be proven to the trier of fact at time of trial, for which she will be seeking economic or special damages. Dated at Walla Walla, Washington this 7th day of July, 2021. /s/ William D. McCool, WSBA #09605, Attorney for Plaintiff. Address of Attorney for Plaintiff: William D. McCool, PO Box 514, Walla Walla, WA 99362; Telephone: 509-525-2630
(Pub. July 8, 15, 22, 29, Aug. 5 & 12, 2021)