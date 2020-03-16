SUMMARY OF
ORDINANCE 2020-08
AN ORDINANCE ADDING CHAPTER 2.88 TO THE WALLA WALLA MUNICIPAL CODE RELATED TO INSTALLATION AND USE OF SURVEILLANCE CAMERAS IN PUBLIC AREAS AND TAKING OTHER ACTION RELATED THERETO
The Walla Walla City Council passed an ordinance at its March 11, 2020, open public meeting which in summary authorizes the installation and use of surveillance cameras in public areas by the City of Walla Walla subject to requirements set forth therein.
The full text of the ordinance will be mailed upon request made to the Walla Walla City Clerk at Walla Walla City Hall, 15 N. Third Ave., Walla Walla, WA 99362.
Summary approved as to form City Attorney
(Pub. March 16, 2020)