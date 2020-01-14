SUMMARY OF ORDINANCE 2020-02
AN ORDINANCE ESTABLISHING THE TIMES FOR REGULAR CITY COUNCIL MEETINGS, AMENDING SECTION 2.05.010 OF THE WALLA WALLA MUNICIPAL CODE, AND TAKING SUCH FURTHER ACTION NEEDED THEREWITH
The Walla Walla City Council passed an ordinance at its January 8, 2020 regular meeting which in summary amends section 2.05.010 of the Walla Walla Municipal Code effective immediately (removed terms are stricken and added terms are bolded and italicized):
2.05.010 Meetings –
Time and place.
The time and place for the regular meetings of the council shall hereafter be on the second and fourth Wednesdays of each month in the council chambers at City Hall or such other place as shall be designated, in advance by the city council, to begin at seven six-thirty p.m.; provided, however, during the months of November and December, regular meetings of the city council shall hereafter be held beginning at seven six-thirty p.m. on the first and third Wednesdays of the month in the council chambers at City Hall. Regular council meetings will conclude by nine-thirty p.m. unless recessed for an executive session or extended by a majority vote of the city council.
The full text of the ordinance will be mailed upon request made to the Walla Walla City Clerk at Walla Walla City Hall, 15 N. Third Ave., Walla Walla, WA 99362.
Summary approved as to form
City Attorney (Pub. Jan. 14, 2020)