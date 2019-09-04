SUMMARY OF ORDINANCE 2019- 17
AN ORDINANCE REGARDING DISPOSITION OF SURPLUS AND FORFEITED FIREARMS AND TAKING OTHER ACTION IN CONNECTION THEREWITH
The Walla Walla City Council passed an ordinance at its August 28, 2019 regular meeting which provides in summary:
Adds section 2.09.050 to the Walla Walla Municipal Code as follows:
2.09.050 Surplus and forfeited firearms
A. The Walla Walla City Manager is hereby authorized to declare non-automatic firearms owned, acquired, or possessed by the City of Walla Walla to be surplus. Automatic firearms may only be declared surplus by the Walla Walla City Council. All firearms declared surplus shall be inventoried and reported as required by law.
B. The Walla Walla City Manager, and designees of the City Manager, shall dispose of surplus firearms as follows:
1. Illegal forfeited firearms no longer needed as evidence shall be
destroyed.
2. Personal service firearms may be privately sold for presentation to their assigned officer upon his or her separation from service with the Walla Walla Police Department; provided that any such transfers shall comply with all applicable legal requirements.
3. Service firearms in good working order may be sold, traded, or transferred for value to another law enforcement agency.
4. Service firearms in good working order may be sold, traded, or transferred for value to individuals or companies that possess a valid federal firearms license (FFL) for resale or other legal transfer.
5. Antique firearms and firearms recognized as curios, relics, and firearms of particular historical significance by the United States treasured department bureau of alcohol, tobacco, and firearms shall be disposed of in the manner provided by law.
6. All surplus firearms not covered by subsections B(2)-(5) shall be destroyed unless they are needed as evidence.
C. Legal forfeited firearms that are not declared surplus may be retained for law enforcement agency use; provided that any such retention shall comply with all applicable legal requirements.
