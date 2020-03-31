SUMMARY OF
ORDINANCE 2020-13
AN ORDINANCE INCORPORATING RCW 43.06.220 BY REFERENCE AND TAKING OTHER ACTION RELATED THERETO
The Walla Walla City Council passed an ordinance at its March 25, 2020 open public meeting which in summary incorporates 43.06.220 by reference into the Walla Walla Municipal Code and provides that willful violation of any proclamation issued by the governor during a state of emergency shall be a gross misdemeanor punishable as set forth in Section 9.05.070 of the Walla Walla Municipal Code.
The ordinance was designated as a public emergency ordinance that shall take effect immediately. It shall remain in effect until December 31, 2020 unless extended by further ordinance of the Walla Walla City Council.
The full text of the ordinance will be mailed upon request made to the Walla Walla City Clerk at Walla Walla City Hall, 15 N. Third Ave., Walla Walla, WA 99362.
Summary approved as to form City Attorney (Pub. Mar. 31, 2020)